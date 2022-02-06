Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,942,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

