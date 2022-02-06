Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Raised by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.