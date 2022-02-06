Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report sales of $275.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $276.40 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.88.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $325.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.