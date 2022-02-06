Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report sales of $275.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $276.40 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $325.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

