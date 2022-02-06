PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

PayPal stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average is $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

