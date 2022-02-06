PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40. PayPal has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

