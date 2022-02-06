PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $366.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974 in the last three months. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $214,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

