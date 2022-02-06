PCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00110404 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.