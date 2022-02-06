Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $47,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.88 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

