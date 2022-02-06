PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $59.20 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

