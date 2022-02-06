Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,873 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NYSE PFGC opened at $42.91 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.