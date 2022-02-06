Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.