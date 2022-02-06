Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

