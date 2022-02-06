Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,592,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $29,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

