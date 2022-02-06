Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.73 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

