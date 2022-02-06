Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:PDM opened at $17.73 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.
