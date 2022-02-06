Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $395,344.38 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $395,344.38 and approximately $11,190.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002566 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

