PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Down 1.3%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.47 and last traded at $81.78. 108,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 254,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $6,480,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,532.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

