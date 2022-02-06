Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

MBIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.50%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.