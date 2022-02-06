Piper Sandler Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $55.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 21,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

