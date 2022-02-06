Piper Sandler Weighs in on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

