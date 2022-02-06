Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 120,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 136,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%.
About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
