Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 120,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 136,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Green stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Planet Green worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

