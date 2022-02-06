Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

