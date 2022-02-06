Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.98 Million

Brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to post sales of $53.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $54.15 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $194.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

PRCH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 1,124,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,474. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $736,636 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

