PotCoin Price Hits $0.0075 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $328.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,587.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.00 or 0.07187298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00298239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00764428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012449 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00070694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00409820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00232457 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,297,348 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.