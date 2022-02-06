PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.38% of PowerFleet worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.25 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

