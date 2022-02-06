PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 134.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 106.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PSMT opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $83,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $808,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,001 shares of company stock worth $5,231,133. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.