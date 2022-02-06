Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,122 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 64.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

