Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLP stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $560.65 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

