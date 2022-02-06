Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,441 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 724,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.