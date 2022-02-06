Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.

PDEX stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III bought 2,000 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 298.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Pro-Dex worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

