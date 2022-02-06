Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.89 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

