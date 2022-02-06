Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

