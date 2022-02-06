Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.