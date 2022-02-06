Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $42.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. 162,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

