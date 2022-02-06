ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 3.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 1,048,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,989,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

