Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

