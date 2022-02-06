PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $31,160.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $31,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $66.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

