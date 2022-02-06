Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from €65.00 to €70.00. The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 436593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.