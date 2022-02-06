Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

