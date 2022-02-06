Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

