Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

