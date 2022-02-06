Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for General Motors Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of GM stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Torray LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,830,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

