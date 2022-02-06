Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cabot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cabot by 45.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cabot by 12.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 116.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

