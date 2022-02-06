Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Issued By KeyCorp

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

Shares of TECH opened at $410.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.54. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

