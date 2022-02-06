Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Lowered by Truist Financial

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.