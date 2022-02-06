Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

AQUA stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

