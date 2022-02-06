Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results driven by secular growth drivers in 5G, IoT connectivity, defense and power. Both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, backed by the strength of the business model and expansion of its regional footprint. Qorvo has gained from accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies. However, stiff competition from Skyworks remains a concern. Qorvo’s top-line growth is significantly dependent on iPhone’s growth trajectory. The company is engaged in developing a custom product for Apple, which is pushing up its Research & Development expenses, hurting its overall profitability.”

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $93,205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

