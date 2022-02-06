Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 203.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,411 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Macy’s worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

