Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $27.99 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,913 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 507,941 shares during the period. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.21% of American Airlines Group worth $27,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,793 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

AAL opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

