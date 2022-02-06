Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $60.31 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,241.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $60,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

