Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.1% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

